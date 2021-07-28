10x Genomics (TXG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. On average, analysts expect 10x Genomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $179.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.57. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.29. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $92.54 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total value of $7,993,205.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,647,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $241,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,566.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,569 shares of company stock worth $32,480,637. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

