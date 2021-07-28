111 (NASDAQ:YI) Stock Price Up 11.1%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s share price rose 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 733,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Separately, initiated coverage on 111 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $516.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.83.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 109.55% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $396.04 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 111 during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in 111 by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 116,842 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 111 by 258.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 43,218 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in 111 during the first quarter worth about $4,050,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of 111 in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

