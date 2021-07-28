11,185 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Acquired by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,963,000 after acquiring an additional 227,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,786. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

