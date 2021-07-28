1,124,350 Shares in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Purchased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,124,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,689,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.51% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,726,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,705,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.86. 19,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,756. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.24.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

