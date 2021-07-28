11,983 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,983 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 1.5% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after acquiring an additional 682,241 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after buying an additional 771,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,590. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.66.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

