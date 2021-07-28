$12.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to announce $12.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $14.06 billion. Tesla posted sales of $8.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $49.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.86 billion to $52.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $66.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.29 billion to $87.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $529.35.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,183,184 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $644.78 on Wednesday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $634.88. The company has a market capitalization of $621.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

