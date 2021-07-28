12,570 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Acquired by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Lemonade accounts for about 0.8% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of LMND traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $89.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,132. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.68.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

