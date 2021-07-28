134,766 Shares in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Purchased by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,889,000. Hill-Rom comprises approximately 12.8% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Hill-Rom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock traded up $10.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.48. 83,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,985. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $122.60.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

