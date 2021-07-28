152,399 Shares in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of iShares MSCI France ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter worth about $522,000.

Shares of EWQ opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.31.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

