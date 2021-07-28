16,029 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Illumina by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina stock traded up $6.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $492.91. 3,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 115.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.89.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total transaction of $1,536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,749,211.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,157. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.