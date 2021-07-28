$17.74 Billion in Sales Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to report $17.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.81 billion and the lowest is $17.63 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $17.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $74.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.72 billion to $75.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $75.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $77.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $142.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.11. The company has a market capitalization of $127.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

