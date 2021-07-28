180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,465 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $1,489,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Shares of TSM traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.84. The stock had a trading volume of 134,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,009,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.49. The firm has a market cap of $595.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

