180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 68,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,866. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.62. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

