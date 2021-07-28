180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in ABB by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,814,000. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 36,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

