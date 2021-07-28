180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.62. 40,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.83. The firm has a market cap of $136.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.61 and a twelve month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

