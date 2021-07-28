180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 222 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,006 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 537.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,361 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,554. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $5.92 on Wednesday, hitting $624.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $631.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $560.10. The firm has a market cap of $297.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

