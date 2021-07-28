1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.51 Million

Analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce sales of $18.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.71 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported sales of $20.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $75.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $75.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $74.20 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

