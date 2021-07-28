$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $8.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $67,572,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Polaris by 2,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after purchasing an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 816.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after purchasing an additional 377,256 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 1,881.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 291,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $31,147,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PII opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.56. Polaris has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

