$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the lowest is $2.54 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.47.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $215.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

