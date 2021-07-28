$2.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.17 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.47.

BIIB stock opened at $333.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.35.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.