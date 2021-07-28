$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post sales of $2.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.92 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $10.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $11.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $11.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.13.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 12.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 44.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $189.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $78.93 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

