20,595 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,595 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 36.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of SEA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,033 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SE traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $272.20. 67,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,919. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.24. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $114.14 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SE. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.42.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

