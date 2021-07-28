206,443 Shares in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 206,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.05% of Clover Health Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

CLOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. lowered their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

