$219.86 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to announce sales of $219.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $227.55 million and the lowest is $212.52 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $176.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $889.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $869.53 million to $918.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $962.19 million, with estimates ranging from $914.91 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

