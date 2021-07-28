23,247 Shares in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Acquired by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Lakeland Financial comprises 1.4% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lakeland Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,255,000 after purchasing an additional 101,555 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 71.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after purchasing an additional 667,271 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 471,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,589,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,246,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LKFN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

LKFN traded up $6.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.45. 35,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,306. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

