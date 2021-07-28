$3.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $17.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $18.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $19.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Shares of JLL opened at $212.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $212.95.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.