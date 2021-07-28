300,000 Shares in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Acquired by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,824,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.70% of Overstock.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 994.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,894. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.61. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

