$316.00 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce sales of $316.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.30 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $276.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $232,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $98.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.90. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

