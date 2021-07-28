360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading 7.9% Higher

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price shot up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $24.97. 53,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,350,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QFIN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.55.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.