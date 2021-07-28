364 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,189.42.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $15.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,611.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,047. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,442.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

