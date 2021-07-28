$379.48 Million in Sales Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post $379.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $362.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $390.60 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $362.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

Shares of UTHR opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.25. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

