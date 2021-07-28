$384.77 Million in Sales Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to post $384.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $401.96 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $343.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after buying an additional 1,522,686 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285,736 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,968,000 after buying an additional 1,197,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after buying an additional 644,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

