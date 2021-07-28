39,966 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,000. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.7% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $165.38. The stock had a trading volume of 180,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $166.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

