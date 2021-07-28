3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will report $8.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.86 billion. 3M reported sales of $7.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $35.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.38 billion to $36.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.75 billion to $37.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM opened at $200.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

