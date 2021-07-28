3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in 3M by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $199.36. 41,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.02. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

