$4.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post $4.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.78 billion. Baidu posted sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $19.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.29 billion to $24.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

BIDU stock opened at $157.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after purchasing an additional 467,284 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,660,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Baidu by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,897,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,593,000 after acquiring an additional 222,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,639,000 after buying an additional 808,683 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

