$4.96 EPS Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will report earnings of $4.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.22. Cigna posted earnings per share of $5.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $20.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.20 to $20.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $23.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.90 to $25.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.81.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Cigna by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cigna by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,705,000 after acquiring an additional 219,428 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cigna by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded down $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.56. 13,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.03. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

