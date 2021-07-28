$45.96 Million in Sales Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will announce $45.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.64 million and the highest is $46.28 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $40.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $185.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.24 million to $185.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $203.28 million, with estimates ranging from $201.25 million to $205.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%.

UMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

UMH opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 143 shares of company stock valued at $3,011 over the last ninety days. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,981,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,840 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,781,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after buying an additional 59,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,069,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after buying an additional 63,443 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.