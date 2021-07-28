450,667 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Corvex Management LP

Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 450,667 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $106,254,000. Microsoft accounts for 5.2% of Corvex Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.66.

Microsoft stock opened at $286.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $289.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

