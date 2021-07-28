48,443 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of DICK’S Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 681.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,283 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 25,076 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,673,000 after buying an additional 376,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

Several research firms have commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

