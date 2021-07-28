4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Down to $24.05

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.05, but opened at $23.45. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 3,504 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
The company has a market cap of $653.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,044.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 133,518 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,184,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $14,245,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
