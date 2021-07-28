4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Down to $24.05

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.05, but opened at $23.45. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 3,504 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a market cap of $653.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,044.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 133,518 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,184,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $14,245,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

