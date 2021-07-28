4NEW Achieves Market Capitalization of $58,334.89 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $58,334.89 and approximately $2,052.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 4NEW has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00047472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.00745787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

