$51.08 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post sales of $51.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.26 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $91.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $207.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $208.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $275.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 27,802 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.68.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.