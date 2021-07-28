52,897 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,514,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 34,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 111,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.24. 3,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,196. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.