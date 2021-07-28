543,002 Shares in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 543,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.29% of Executive Network Partnering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter worth about $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Executive Network Partnering stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

