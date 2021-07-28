$6.24 Million in Sales Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will report sales of $6.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $6.48 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $30.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $34.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 169.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 959,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQZ opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $366.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

