$6.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report sales of $6.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.30 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $26.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $27.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.67 billion to $27.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $260.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.80.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

