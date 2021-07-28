$623.30 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post sales of $623.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $626.30 million and the lowest is $620.30 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $560.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.43.

In other Tetra Tech news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

