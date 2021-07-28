$64.07 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce sales of $64.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.20 million and the lowest is $64.00 million. Camtek posted sales of $37.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $247.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.30 million to $249.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $256.00 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $260.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 98.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 107,751 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 133.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth approximately $634,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Camtek has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.87.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

