669,737 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Acquired by Bandera Partners LLC

Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 669,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,879,000. Amkor Technology makes up 6.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bandera Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Amkor Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,324 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,537,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,303,000 after purchasing an additional 353,363 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,551,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,196,000 after purchasing an additional 123,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 587,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,947,000 after acquiring an additional 123,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,524.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,287 shares of company stock worth $2,013,537. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMKR stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 41,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,047. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

